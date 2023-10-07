Bus carrying migrants in Mexico crashes, leaving 17 dead, 15 injured

Pictures showed the bus tipped over along a tight curve in the road. PHOTO: X/@TORYLOPEZS
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
4 min ago

MEXICO CITY - A bus carrying dozens of mostly Venezuelan migrants in the south of Mexico crashed on Friday, killing 17 people and leaving 15 more injured, state authorities said.

The bus was on the highway in the southern state of Oaxaca when it overturned, the state’s civil protection agency said on social media X.

Pictures from the agency showed the bus tipped over along a tight curve in the road.

The interior ministry of neighbouring state Puebla said that the 15 injured people had been taken to its hospitals, as the accident occurred near state lines.

The accident comes amid high levels of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border.

Migrants attempt to cross Mexico by bus, in trucks or aboard cargo trains, however, the journey is often dangerous. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Mexico bus carrying migrants crashes, killing 15
Bus carrying migrants in Mexico crashes, killing 17

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top