Burundi communications minister dies, presidency blames accident

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NAIROBI, April 16 - Burundi's communications minister, Gabby Bugaga, died on Thursday in what the presidency described as an accident, without giving further details of the incident.

Unverified videos and photos circulating on social media showed Bugaga's body in a battered pickup truck on the side of the road.

"We are deeply saddened by the news," President Evariste Ndayishimiye wrote on X. "May God receive him and reward him for the courage, diligence and dedication that characterized him in all his duties to serve the country."

Bugaga, a former journalist, was appointed minister in August of last year. REUTERS