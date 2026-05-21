Building collapse kills at least 4 people in Morocco’s Fez, state media

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Rescuers search through the rubble of a four-storey building that collapsed overnight in the Moroccan city of Fes, on May 21.

RABAT – At least four people were killed and six others injured when a four-storey building collapsed overnight in the Moroccan city of Fez, about 200km east of Rabat, the local authorities said on May 21 .

State media 2M had said 11 people were killed before issuing an official correction .

The authorities said a search for others who might still be buried was ongoing. The media showed footage of rescuers and residents digging through the rubble.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, and residents of adjacent buildings were asked to evacuate as a precaution against potential further collapses, the authorities said.

Fez, a former capital dating back to the eighth century and the country’s third-most-populous city, has seen similar incidents in recent months, including one in December 2025 when two buildings collapsed, killing at least 22 people.

In 2010, the collapse of a minaret in the historic northern city of Meknes killed 41 people.

Mr Adib Ben Ibrahim, housing secretary of state, said in 2025 that approximately 38,800 buildings across the country had been classified as being at risk of collapse. REUTERS