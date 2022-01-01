'Brought light' in the dark: Praise at funeral of South Africa's Desmond Tutu

CAPE TOWN (REUTERS) - The state funeral for Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a hero of the struggle against apartheid in South Africa, began on Saturday (Jan 1) in St George's Cathedral, Cape Town, where for years he preached against racial injustice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering the main eulogy for Archbishop Tutu, who was awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to white minority rule. His death on Sunday at the age of 90 triggered an outpouring of tributes from around the world.

Archbishop Tutu's widow Nomalizo Leah, known as "Mama Leah", sat in a wheelchair in the front row of the congregation, draped in a purple scarf, the colour of her husband's clerical robes.

Mr Ramaphosa wore a matching necktie.

"Small in physical stature, he was a giant among us morally and spiritually," said retired Bishop Michael Nuttall, who served as Archbishop Tutu's deputy for many years.

Life-size posters of Archbishop Tutu, with his hands clasped, were placed outside the cathedral, where the number of congregants was restricted in line with Covid-19 measures.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who leads the global Anglican Communion, said in a recorded message: "People have said 'when we were in the dark, he brought light' and that...has lit up countries globally that are struggling with fear, conflicts, persecution, oppression."

Archbishop Tutu's family members were visibly emotional.

His daughter, Reverend Nontombi Naomi Tutu, thanked well-wishers for their support as the requiem Mass began, her voice briefly quivering with emotion.

Hundreds of well-wishers queued on Thursday and Friday to pay their last respects to Archbishop Tutu as he lay in state at the cathedral.

Widely revered across South Africa's racial and cultural divides for his moral integrity, Archbishop Tutu never stopped fighting for his vision of a "Rainbow Nation" in which all races in post-apartheid South Africa could live in harmony.

'Moral compass'