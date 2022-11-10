British YouTuber helps bring down scammers by hacking into their computers

SINGAPORE - By day he is a software engineer in Northern Ireland, but at night he hunts scammers online to expose their activities.

This British YouTuber, who goes by the pseudonym Jim Browning, has spent over four years turning the tables on fraudsters who operate in scam call centres. He does this by hacking into their computers and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Once, he altered what was said in scam robocalls to warn recipients that the calls were fraudulent. In another instance, he spooked a scammer who had gained access to his computer.

He was able to seize control of the scammer’s computer in India and set the criminal’s wedding photo as the display picture of his desktop in Britain.

Mr Browning, who has nearly four million subscribers on YouTube, was a guest speaker at the Global Anti Scam Summit on Wednesday. The conference, held in the Netherlands, runs for two days.

Speaking to a hybrid audience of over 300 attendees, Mr Browning said the main aim of his YouTube channel is to educate people on what happens during a scam.

“If you see a scam happen, it’s much more impactful than giving general advice like follow these five steps to avoid getting scammed,” he said.

Mr Browning frequently posts videos on his YouTube channel showing his interactions with scammers and footage of fraudsters cheating victims from call centres.

He gains entry into the scammers’ network by first giving them remote access to his computer and then performing the reverse move that allows him to see what goes on in their devices.

This means he can find out the scammer’s real identity, how much money they are stealing and who their victims are.

Earlier this year, Mr Browning helped to stop a group of fraudsters in New Delhi, India, who were posing as law enforcement agents to cheat victims in Europe. The scammers had told victims their money in the bank was at risk and the only way of safeguarding it was to buy a security card.

Mr Browning submitted the evidence he had to the authorities in Europe and asked one of the victims to report the matter.

Subsequently, the police in Austria liaised with their Indian counterparts who raided the call centre in September and arrested two suspects. Cryptocurrency worth a total of US$160,000 (S$224,510) was seized from the scammers.