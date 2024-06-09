British TV presenter and health advocate Mosley found dead on Greek island of Symi

Dr Michael Mosley was last seen at around 1.30pm on June 5. PHOTO: BBC WORLDWIDE
ATHENS – British TV presenter and healthy-living advocate Michael Mosley has been found dead on the Greek island of Symi, a deputy mayor of the island told Reuters on June 9.

Dr Mosley, 67, had been missing since June 5 after he went for a walk alone along a coastal path in searing heat.

Police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou earlier said the body of a person believed to be Dr Mosley was found in the area of Agia Marina, but that identification was pending.

“The mayor of the island and a state TV ERT journalist were filming the area of Agia Marina, when they spotted the body,” said Deputy Mayor Nikitas Grillis. “It is certainly him.”

Another police official said the body was found on rocky terrain, close to the sea, dismissing earlier reports that said he was found inside a cave. The police were investigating the scene.

Dr Mosley, who was on the island with his wife, was last seen alive at around 1.30pm on June 5.

He disappeared after setting out along a rocky coastal path from Agios Nikolaos beach to the village of Pedi, triggering a search operation. REUTERS

