British PM Starmer tells Trump tariffs on allies over Greenland are ‘wrong’
LONDON - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to US President Donald Trump on Jan 18 after talking to the leaders of Denmark, the European Union and NATO, to say he believed “ applying tariffs on allies
applying tariffs on alliesfor pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is wrong”.
A Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Starmer held phone calls with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte. He then spoke to Mr Trump.
“In all his calls, the Prime Minister reiterated his position on Greenland. He said that security in the High North is a priority for all NATO allies in order to protect Euro-Atlantic interests,” the spokesperson said. REUTERS