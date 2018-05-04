Britain's Princess Charlotte turns 3

LONDON - Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, turned three on Wednesday (May 2).

Kensington Palace shared a photo of the little tot sitting on a flight of steps, dressed in red.

The photos were taken in January at the palace, before she left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School, @Kensingtonroyal said in an Instagram post.

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is fourth in line to the throne, as the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The toddler just got a second sibling - Prince Louis Arthur Charles was born on April 23.

Her other brother George Alexander Louis, the royal couple's firstborn, turns five in July.