Britain's Princess Charlotte turns 3

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is fourth in line to the throne, as the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (centre) and his children Prince George (right) and Princess Charlotte at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London on April 23, 2018.
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge waves at the media as she is led in with her brother, Prince George of Cambridge, by their father, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at St Mary's Hospital in London, on April 23, 2018.
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Princess Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk at the airfield in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany on July 21, 2017.
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON - Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, turned three on Wednesday (May 2).

Kensington Palace shared a photo of the little tot sitting on a flight of steps, dressed in red.

The photos were taken in January at the palace, before she left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School, @Kensingtonroyal said in an Instagram post.

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is fourth in line to the throne, as the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The toddler just got a second sibling - Prince Louis Arthur Charles was born on April 23.

Her other brother George Alexander Louis, the royal couple's firstborn, turns five in July.

Wishing a happy third birthday to Princess Charlotte – thank you all for your lovely messages!
