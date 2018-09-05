Britain to present poison evidence to UN on Thursday: Theresa May’s spokesman

A police car drives past the City Stay hotel in Bow, east London, Britain, on Sept 5, 2018, where traces of Novichok nerve agent where found in a room. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
LONDON (REUTERS) – Britain will present its evidence on the nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday (Sept 6), a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday after she blamed Moscow for the murder attempt. 

The spokesman also told reporters that British officials had stressed at a meeting with Russia’s charge d’affaires in London that Britain wanted those responsible for the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter brought to justice. 

“We have called for a security council meeting to take place on Thursday so we can update the council on the progress of the Salisbury investigation,” he said.

The meeting was due to take place around 1530 GMT (11.30pm Singapore time), he said. 

 

