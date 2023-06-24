Britain says Russian state now facing greatest challenge of recent times

LONDON - Britain’s defence ministry said on Saturday that the Russian state was facing its greatest security challenge of recent times, following what it said appeared to be a move by Wagner Group mercenary forces towards Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an emergency televised address on Saturday that an “armed mutiny” by the Wagner Group was treason, and that anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.

“Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia’s security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how this crisis plays out,” Britain’s defence ministry said in a regular intelligence update. “This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times.”

Britain’s foreign ministry also warned of a risk of unrest across Russia, in an update of advice to travellers.

“There are reports of military tensions in the Rostov region and a risk of further unrest across the country. Additionally, there is a lack of available flight options to return to the UK,” it said.

Britain’s government continued to advise against all travel to Russia.

Meanwhile, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the actions by Prigozhin as a “counter-terrorist operation” and said that “everything is just beginning in Russia”.

“The split between the elites is too obvious. Agreeing and pretending that everything is settled won’t work,” Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. “Someone must definitely lose: either Prigozhin...or the collective ‘anti-Prygozhin’.

“Everything is just beginning in Russia.”

In Paris, the presidential palace said French President Emmanuel Macron is following the situation in Russia closely.

“We stay focused on the support to Ukraine,” the Elysee said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government said likewise.

In Warsaw, Poland’s president held consultations with the prime minister and defence ministry about the situation in Russia, he said on Saturday, adding that Warsaw was monitoring the situation.