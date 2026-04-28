Britain challenges court decision that Palestine Action ban was unlawful

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LONDON, April 28 - Britain on Tuesday sought to uphold a ban on pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action, which it has designated a terrorist organisation, after a court ruling that the move unlawfully interfered with freedom of expression.

Palestine Action, which had increasingly targeted Israel‑linked defence companies in Britain with a particular focus on Israel's largest defence firm Elbit Systems, was proscribed under terrorism laws last year.

London's High Court ruled in February that the ban was unlawful, although it remains in force pending the outcome of the government's appeal, which began on Tuesday.

Lawyers for Britain's interior minister, Shabana Mahmood, told the Court of Appeal that the finding that the ban had a significant impact on freedom of expression was "overstated and wrong".

Huda Ammori, who co-founded Palestine Action in 2020 and brought the successful challenge, argues proscription has imposed "severe restrictions on the fundamental free speech and assembly rights of vast numbers of people".

UK APPEAL COMES DURING CRIMINAL TRIAL

Palestine Action was banned shortly after a June break-in at the Royal Air Force's Brize Norton air base, in which activists damaged two military planes.

The ban placed the group on a par with Islamic State or al Qaeda, making membership a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

More than 2,700 people have since been arrested for holding signs in support of Palestine Action, though charges could be dropped if the High Court's ruling is upheld.

After February's decision, London's Metropolitan Police said it would pause arrests while reviewing its position, but resumed enforcement earlier this month, arresting over 500 people.

The High Court's decision was announced shortly after six people charged over the 2024 raid on Elbit were all acquitted of aggravated burglary.

Those six are currently on trial for criminal damage, with one defendant also accused of assaulting a police officer with a sledgehammer. All have pleaded not guilty. REUTERS