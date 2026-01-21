Britain, China to revive ‘golden era’ business dialogue during PM Starmer’s visit

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to make the first visit by a British leader to Beijing since 2018.

BEIJING – Britain and China aim to revive a “golden era” business dialogue when Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes a planned visit to Beijing next week, said three sources familiar with the initiative, with top executives from both sides expected to participate.

AstraZeneca, BP, HSBC, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Schroders and Standard Chartered Bank are among the British companies set to join a revamped “UK-China CEO Council”.

The council was originally conceived in 2018 by then British Prime Minister Theresa May and then Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, during a period of ties both sides dubbed “a golden era”.

The Chinese delegation is expected to include Bank of China, China Construction Bank, China Mobile, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation , China National Pharmaceutical Group and BYD, among other companies, the sources added.

Negotiations have been under way for a while, but with Mr Starmer’s visit largely contingent on the Jan 20 approval for China to build its largest embassy in Europe in London , talks have only just begun in earnest, the sources said.

Details such as the group’s official English name still need to be settled, one source said, with the British government reluctant to include “CEO” in the title, while the Chinese side plans to keep the same Chinese translation used in 2018.

All of the sources cautioned that US President Donald Trump’s threats to acquire Greenland could derail Mr Starmer’s trip, while adding that with the embassy decision still so recent, other elements of the visit are yet to be finalised.

The British side could announce the visit and Mr Starmer’s schedule as soon as Jan 23 , one of the sources said.

None of the sources could confirm which chief executives would attend, with one corporate source noting their CEO had declined, citing uncertainty over whether the visit would proceed.

Reuters contacted all the companies expected to attend for comment, as well as the British and Chinese foreign ministries, but none immediately responded.

Back to the future

Mr Starmer is set to make the first visit by a British leader since 2018, aiming to reset ties with the world’s second-largest economy after successive Conservative governments shifted Britain from one of Beijing’s strongest backers in Europe to one of its fiercest critics.

In a speech in late 2025 , the Labour Party leader accused previous Conservative governments of a “dereliction of duty” by allowing ties with Beijing to deteriorate, noting French President Emmanuel Macron had visited China twice since 2018 and German leaders four times.

Commercial ties soured after Britain banned China’s Huawei from its 5G networks in 2020, and in 2022, British lawmakers led a taxpayer-funded buyout of China General Nuclear Power’s stake in a nuclear plant being developed by France’s EDF, a multinational electric utility company.

China General Nuclear Power was part of the original CEO Council, but along with Huawei, is unlikely to join the revamped group, one of the sources said, citing political sensitivities in Britain over Chinese companies’ role in the country’s critical infrastructure.

At the council’s first meeting in 2018, China’s Mr Li said its aim was to accelerate two-way investment and expand bilateral trade in a healthier, more balanced direction, according to a readout published by the China International Contractors Association, one of the initiative’s organisers. REUTERS