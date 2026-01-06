Brazil's president held call with Venezuela's interim president on Saturday
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
BRASILIA, Jan 5 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had a phone call on Saturday with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez, his office said on Monday, after the United States attacked the South American country and deposed President Nicolas Maduro.
Lula has condemned the U.S. actions as crossing an "unacceptable line."
The Brazilian Presidency did not provide further details about Saturday's call.
According to a source from Brazil's government, Lula called Rodriguez to confirm reports he had seen in the media regarding the U.S. military action that removed Maduro from power in Venezuela.
Rodriguez, Venezuela's vice president in Maduro's administration, was formally sworn in on Monday as interim president. REUTERS