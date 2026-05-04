Brazil's Lula to travel to US for talks with Trump this week, sources say

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BRASILIA, May 4 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will travel to the United States in the coming days to meet with his counterpart Donald Trump, two sources in the Brazilian government told Reuters on Monday.

Lula will travel on Wednesday and meet with Trump on Thursday, according to one of the sources.

Newspaper O Globo reported the plans earlier in the day.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two leaders had agreed on a visit by the Brazilian president to Washington during a phone call earlier this year, with initial expectations that the meeting would take place in March, which ultimately did not take place. REUTERS