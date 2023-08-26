Brazil's Lula to reshuffle cabinet after Africa trip -minister

FILE PHOTO: President-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, attends a meeting at COP 27 in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said on Friday that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will announce a cabinet reshuffle after coming back from a trip to Africa, although the exact date of the move is yet to be determined.

The leftist president is widely expected to make some changes in his cabinet in order to secure more support to his administration in Congress, naming some members from centrist and center-right parties as ministers.

Padilha said Congressmen Silvio Costa Filho and Andre Fufuca - members of the conservative Republicans and Progressives parties, respectively - will both join the executive, but did not give further detail. REUTERS

