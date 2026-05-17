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Brazil's Lula tied with Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in second-round in Datafolha poll

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SAO PAULO, May 16 - A second-round runoff in October between Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro would result in a draw, the latest Datafolha poll released on Saturday indicated.

• According to the poll, a second-round runoff between Lula and Flavio, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, would see both men draw 45% of the vote.

• In April, the poll showed Lula attracting 45% and Flavio 46% in the runoff, a statistical tie due to the poll's margin of error of approximately two percentage points.

• According to the poll of 2,004 voters, Lula would get 38% in the first round, while Flavio would secure second place with 35%.

• The majority of the interviews for the latest poll took place before Intercept Brasil published a story about Flavio's relationship with former banker Daniel Vorcaro.

• According to the story, Flavio allegedly negotiated the receipt of 134 million reais ($26.5 million) with Vorcaro, the former owner of Banco Master, to finance a film about the life of his father.

• Vorcaro is currently imprisoned amid an investigation into a scandal over Banco Master's collapse.

• Flavio has denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Vorcaro. Vorcaro's defense team previously declined to comment on the Intercept Brasil report.

($1 = 5.06 Brazilian reais)

. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.