Brazil's Lula starts radiation after early-stage skin cancer diagnosis

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FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva looks on during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, May 25 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has started preventive radiation treatment after being diagnosed with early-stage skin cancer, doctors treating the 80-year-old leftist leader and his office said on Monday.

Lula had a basal cell lesion removed on April 24.

"It was decided to proceed with complementary treatment with preventive, superficial radiotherapy on the scalp," doctors at the Sirio-Libanes Hospital said in a medical note, adding Lula will maintain his daily activities without restrictions.

A spokesperson for Brazil's presidency told Reuters the "small" lesion was diagnosed as early-stage cancer and Lula would undergo 15 radiotherapy sessions to prevent further lesions.

Lula is expected to run for a fourth non-consecutive term in October and currently leads right-wing challenger Flavio Bolsonaro in several opinion polls for a potential second-round runoff.

He is Brazil's oldest sitting president and has had some health scares, including emergency surgeries in 2024 to treat and prevent bleeding in his head. Lula was treated for throat cancer in 2011. REUTERS