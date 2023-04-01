Brazil's Lula reschedules China trip, will meet Xi on April 14 in Beijing

Mr Lula will leave for China on April 11, to upgrade relations with its largest trading partner. PHOTO: AFP
BRASILIA - Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 14 in Beijing, his office said on Friday, rescheduling a visit that was postponed last week after he was diagnosed with mild pneumonia.

Mr Lula will leave for China on April 11 and intends to stick to the original agenda, including the signing of some 20 agreements with Brazil’s largest trading partner.

The trip’s aim is to upgrade relations with China now that Mr Lula is back in office and seek new Chinese investment in the Latin American country.

It will come two months after Mr Lula met US President Joe Biden at the White House, as Brasilia aims for a pragmatic foreign policy, balancing ties with its top trading partners despite growing tensions between the two.

A visit to Shanghai, for the inauguration of former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff as chief executive of the New Development Bank, has not been decided yet, his office said.

It will still be a state visit, featuring meetings with Mr Xi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, as well as an event at the National People’s Assembly, Mr Lula’s presidential office said.

