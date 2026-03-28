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Brazil's Lula reiterates support for Bachelet as next UN Secretary-General

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FILE PHOTO: Chile's President Michelle Bachelet meets with Chilean residents in Mexico City August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Chile's President Michelle Bachelet meets with Chilean residents in Mexico City August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

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SAO PAULO, March 28 - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday his country will continue to back former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet's bid to become the next U.N. Secretary-General despite Chile withdrawing its support.

"Bachelet is highly qualified and has the best credentials for the role," Lula said in a post on X.

Chile's government said on Tuesday it was abstaining from supporting any candidate in the race. Jose Antonio Kast, who was sworn in as Chile's president this month, has repeatedly criticized Bachelet's presidency.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday said her country will also continue to support Bachelet's candidacy. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.