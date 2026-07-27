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Brazil's Lula holds lead over Bolsonaro in BTG/Nexus election poll

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July 27 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a simulated second-round runoff for October's presidential election, a Nexus poll commissioned by lender BTG Pactual showed on Monday.

• Leftist Lula would defeat the son of former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro in a potential runoff by 47% to 43%, according to the survey.

• A July 13 poll had Lula ahead by 47% to 44%.

• In a first-round scenario, Lula would lead with 42% of the votes, followed by Bolsonaro (33%), Ronaldo Caiado (6%), Renan Santos (5%), and Romeu Zema (3%).

• In Brazil, if no candidate gets more than 50% of valid votes in the first round, the two frontrunners advance to a runoff.

• Nexus surveyed 2,004 people July 24-26; margin of error 2 percentage points. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.