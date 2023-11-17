Brazil's Lula has favoured candidate for attorney general, sources say

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacts after meeting with Brazilian citizens, who were repatriated from the Gaza Strip, upon arrival at the Air Force base of Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2023. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Updated
22 sec ago
Published
25 min ago

BRASILIA - Paulo Gonet, Brazil's electoral attorney general, has emerged as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's leading candidate to be the country's next attorney general, four sources told Reuters.

They said Gonet's appointment is not yet a certainty, with two other names still in the running. But Lula may name him as soon as this week to replace interim Attorney General Elizeta Ramos. Gonet has in recent days won key support from several supreme court justices and Justice Minister Flavio Dino, the sources said.

Gonet also helped secure former President Jair Bolsonaro's conviction earlier this year in Brazil's federal electoral court for his conduct during last year's narrow election loss to Lula, which left Bolsonaro ineligible until 2030.

"Gonet is the favorite right now," a source at the presidential palace said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top