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Brazil's Lula, Flavio Bolsonaro seen tied in presidential run-off, poll shows

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SAO PAULO, March 30 - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro are seen tied in a simulated run-off for this year's presidential election, a BTG Pactual/Nexus poll showed on Monday.

FIRST ROUND

* Leftist Lula would take between 39% and 42% of the vote inthree simulated first-round scenarios with different opponents. * Right-wing challenger Flavio Bolsonaro, meanwhile, is seentaking between 38% and 39% in the same scenarios.

RUN-OFF

* Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro are seen tied at 46% in apotential run-off, the poll showed. * About 7% of respondents said they would vote for neitherof the candidates.

ADDITIONAL CONTEXT

* Markets have tracked polls closely since imprisoned formerPresident Jair Bolsonaro's endorsement of his son Flavio sentBrazil's currency and equities sliding in December. * The 80-year-old Lula, who defeated the elder Bolsonaro in2022, will seek a fourth non-consecutive term as president. * In Brazil, if no candidate gets more than 50% of validvotes, the two frontrunners go to a second-round vote, which hashappened in every election since 2002. * Nexus surveyed 2,006 people between March 27-29. The pollhas a margin of error of 2 percentage points in eitherdirection. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.