Brazil's Lula, Flavio Bolsonaro deadlocked in presidential runoff poll
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
SAO PAULO, May 13 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro were statistically tied in a simulated runoff ahead of this year's presidential election, a Quaest poll commissioned by brokerage Genial showed on Wednesday.
• Leftist incumbent Lula would receive 42% of the vote in a second round, compared with 41% for the right-wing challenger
• In an April poll, Bolsonaro had 42% to Lula's 40%
• In a first-round scenario, Lula would take 39%, Bolsonaro 33%, and former right-wing state governors Ronaldo Caiado and Romeu Zema 4% each
• In Brazil, if no candidate gets more than 50% of valid votes, the two frontrunners go to a second-round vote
• Latin America's largest economy will hold a national election in October
• Quaest surveyed 2,004 people between May 8-11
• The poll has a margin of error of two percentage points in either direction REUTERS