Brazil's Lula fires army chief in wake of riots

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sacked the country’s army chief, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, in the wake of riots earlier this month by supporters of former leader Jair Bolsonaro, military sources told AFP on Saturday.

Gen Arruda had only taken up the post on Dec 30, two days before the end of Mr Bolsonaro’s mandate, and was confirmed by Mr Lula’s administration in early January.

He will be replaced by southeastern army commander Tomas Ribeiro Paiva, GloboNews reported.

Gen Arruda had taken part in Mr Lula’s first meeting with his military top brass on Friday.

Neither made a statement at the conclusion of those discussions.

The move comes days after Mr Lula removed several dozen soldiers from his security detail following the unrest.

On Jan 8, Bolsonaro supporters ransacked the presidential palace, Supreme Court and Congress in Brasilia, breaking windows and furniture, destroying priceless works of art, and leaving graffiti messages calling for a military coup.

Mr Lula has said he suspects security forces may have been involved in the riots, in which more than 2,000 people were arrested.

The leftist president announced a “deep review” of his immediate environment.