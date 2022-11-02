Brazil's Lula finds quick welcome and likely ally in Biden

WASHINGTON - For the White House on a Sunday evening, the pace was extraordinary – 35 minutes after Mr Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was declared the winner of Brazil’s election, President Joe Biden issued a congratulatory statement.

Mr Biden, who was joined by several other Western leaders, was seeking to preempt any anti-democratic moves by incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who himself took 38 days to recognise Mr Biden’s victory over the far-right Brazilian leader’s ally and inspiration, Mr Donald Trump.

With the change in Brazil, the Western Hemisphere’s two most populous countries will have leaders with similar narratives – septuagenarian political veterans who returned to the ballot on avowed missions to save democracy and who defeated, if just barely, right-wing populists.

Mr Lula and Mr Biden, who followed up Monday with a telephone conversation, stand to form a close partnership on issues dear to both of them, starting with climate change.

Mr Lula in his victory speech turned the page from the climate sceptic Mr Bolsonaro by vowing to strive for zero deforestation in the Amazon, which serves a crucial role for the planet in countering carbon emissions.

“I think there is a natural alignment in terms of climate and in terms of democracy, too,” said Ms Valentina Sader, associate director of the Atlantic Council’s Latin America Centre.

“If the past is indicative, Lula will end up working with everyone but at the same time be pragmatic,” she said.

Role on Haiti?

Ms Liliana Ayalde, a former US ambassador to Brazil, said Mr Biden could offer technological and other help on reducing deforestation, but warned that even with Mr Lula, the United States needed to be mindful of Brazilian sensitivities about sovereignty.

“Sometimes without even knowing it we come across, like, ‘the Amazon is ours,’“ she told a forum at the Woodrow Wilson Centre for International Scholars.

But, she said, “The space is there to do a lot,” with climate to figure much more prominently in the relationship.

She also pointed to the possibility of Lula’s Brazil stepping up in stabilising violence-ravaged Haiti, where the Biden administration has backed the deployment of an international force to which it is loathe to commit US troops.

Other Western nations are also stepping up cooperation with Brazil, with Norway announcing a resumption of deforestation aid and the European Union indicating it may move forward on a trade deal.

Mr Biden’s margin for cooperation, however, could soon shrink if Republicans, some of whom have voiced support for Mr Bolsonaro, win congressional elections next week.

‘More moderate’ Lula

Similarities only go so far between Mr Biden, for 36 years a middle-of-the-road senator, and Mr Lula, a trade unionist turned global leftist icon when he was first elected in 2002 and who later was jailed on controversial corruption charges.

During his first stint as president, Mr Lula managed warm relations both with the United States and leftist allies such as Cuba and Venezuela, but also occasionally irked US officials with his ambitions for an international role, including his own diplomatic initiative on Iran’s nuclear programme.