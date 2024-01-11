Brazil's Lula appoints former judge Lewandowski as Justice Minister

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a press conference after the announcement of Ricardo Lewandowski as the new Brazil's Minister of Justice at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 11, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
BRASILIA - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday tapped Ricardo Lewandowski, a former justice of the country's Supreme Court, to be his new justice minister.

Lewandowski, 75, was apppointed by Lula to the Supreme Court in 2006 and served until reaching the mandatory retirement age last year. Lula then appointed his lawyer Cristiano Zanin to occupy the vacant seat.

In the Justice Ministry, he will replace Flavio Dino, who was appointed by Lula to sit on the court in December. Lewandowski is set to take office on Feb. 1, Lula told reporters. REUTERS

