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Brazil’s jailed ex-president Jair Bolsonaro hospitalised in ICU with pneumonia

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FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro leaves the hospital where he went to undergo a skin surgery procedure, authorized by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, leaving the house arrest after being convicted by a Supreme Court majority of plotting a coup to remain in power after losing the 2022 election, in Brasilia, Brazil, September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Mateus Bonomi/ File Photo

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has a history of hospitalisations and surgeries related to a stabbing during a 2018 campaign event.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • Jair Bolsonaro, 70, was hospitalised on March 13 with bronchopneumonia, fever, chills, and low oxygen levels.
  • He is being treated with antibiotics in intensive care, according to a medical note from the DF Star hospital.
  • This hospitalisation adds to his history of medical issues, including a stabbing and recent procedures for a hernia.

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SAO PAULO - Brazil’s imprisoned former president Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalised in an intensive care unit on March 13 after being diagnosed with bronchopneumonia, according to a medical note from the DF Star hospital.

Bolsonaro, 70, was taken to the hospital early on March 13 with a high fever, chills and a drop in oxygen saturation, the note said, adding that he is being treated with antibiotics.

The former president, who governed from 2019 to 2022, has a history of hospitalisations and surgeries related to a stabbing during a 2018 campaign event.

He had been hospitalised in January for a series of exams after falling and hitting his head.

In December, he underwent medical procedures to treat a hernia and persistent hiccups.

Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 presidential election to leftist current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.