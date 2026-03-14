Brazil’s jailed ex-president Jair Bolsonaro hospitalised in ICU with pneumonia

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Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has a history of hospitalisations and surgeries related to a stabbing during a 2018 campaign event.

SAO PAULO - Brazil’s imprisoned former president Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalised in an intensive care unit on March 13 after being diagnosed with bronchopneumonia, according to a medical note from the DF Star hospital.

Bolsonaro, 70, was taken to the hospital early on March 13 with a high fever, chills and a drop in oxygen saturation, the note said, adding that he is being treated with antibiotics.

The former president, who governed from 2019 to 2022, has a history of hospitalisations and surgeries related to a stabbing during a 2018 campaign event.

He had been hospitalised in January for a series of exams after falling and hitting his head.

In December, he underwent medical procedures to treat a hernia and persistent hiccups.

Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 presidential election to leftist current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. REUTERS