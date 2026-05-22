Straitstimes.com header logo

Brazil's government expected to expand spending block on ministries, says finance minister

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Finance Minister Dario Durigan speaks during a ministerial meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Finance Minister Dario Durigan speaks during a ministerial meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

BRASILIA, May 21 - Brazil's government is expected to announce on Friday an increase of spending blocks across ministries to stay within this year's spending cap, Finance Minister Dario Durigan said on Thursday.

The block currently stands at 1.6 billion reais ($320 million). The government has scheduled the presentation of its bimonthly revenue and expenditure report for 3 p.m. local time (1800 GMT) on Friday.

Durigan said in an interview with CNN Brasil that despite expanding the restrictions on spending, it will not be necessary to trigger a spending freeze — a measure activated when the economic team sees a risk of missing the year's fiscal target.

"We are moving toward an increase in the block, so the government is cutting into its own flesh," the minister said.

He argued that federal revenues have come in line with estimates, but that the government should continue on a gradual path toward fiscal consolidation, which includes taking steps to curb rising expenses.

The government targets a primary surplus of 0.25% of GDP for this year, with a tolerance band of 0.25% in either direction. In March, it estimated a primary surplus of 3.5 billion reais, or roughly 0% of GDP, for this year. REUTERS

See more on

Brazil

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.