BRASILIA - The Brazilian Congress voted on Thursday to overturn President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's veto to a bill that extended payroll tax exemptions for 17 sectors of the economy until 2027, in a setback for the government.

During a joint session, senators voted 60 in favor of overturning the veto and 13 against, while in the lower house, the vote was 378 to 78. REUTERS