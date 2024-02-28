Brazil's Bolsonaro undergoes abdominal tests, will not need surgery

FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro leaves the Federal Police headquarters after testifying about the January 8 riots, in Brasilia, Brazil, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo
SAO PAULO - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized for tests on Wednesday and doctors decided he will not need to undergo another gut surgery at the moment, his spokesperson Fabio Wajngarten said.

Bolsonaro's doctors "found that his clinical conditions are stable and there is no need for an intervention at this time," a medical note posted by Wajngarten on social media platform X showed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo so doctors could assess whether he needed surgery to correct an abdominal hernia.

Bolsonaro has had multiple operations in the past few years, some directly linked to when he was stabbed in the gut while campaigning for the presidency in September 2018.

Doctors will reassess his health in three months, Wajngarten said.

On Sunday, the far-right former president attended a crowded demonstration of his supporters in Sao Paulo in a show of political strength amid investigations into an alleged coup attempt. REUTERS

