Brazil's Bolsonaro transferred to semi-intensive care unit after improvement, wife says

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Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro looks on from his home as Sao Paulo’s Governor Tarcisio de Freitas (not pictured) leaves after a visit in Brasilia, Brazil September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Diego Herculano

SAO PAULO, March 16 - Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has been transferred to a semi-intensive care unit after showing improvement in inflammatory markers as he continues treatment for bronchopneumonia, his wife Michelle Bolsonaro said in an Instagram post on Monday.

He was hospitalized on Friday after an episode of bronchoaspiration that led to bronchopneumonia, a lung infection that spreads from the airways into the lungs and can cause breathing difficulties.

Bolsonaro's doctors said earlier on Monday that the former president showed clinical improvement over the past 24 hours, but cautioned there was no forecast for his discharge from the intensive care unit.

The former right-wing leader is serving a 27-year prison sentence since November for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 presidential election to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. REUTERS