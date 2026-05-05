Brazil's Bolsonaro returns to house arrest after shoulder surgery

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Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives home to begin serving house arrest following authorization by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, after Bolsonaro was convicted by a Supreme Court majority of plotting a coup to remain in power after losing the 2022 election, in Brasilia, Brazil March 27, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA, May 4 - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Monday after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder on Friday, his doctor Brasil Caiado told reporters in Brasilia.

The procedure was intended to treat a chronic problem that had been causing persistent pain and limited his mobility.

Bolsonaro's wife confirmed in a post on social media he has returned home. He has been under humanitarian house arrest since late March, after the Supreme Court judge authorized an initial 90-day period on medical grounds.

Bolsonaro, 71, has been serving a 27-year prison sentence since November for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. REUTERS