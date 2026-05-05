Brazil's Bolsonaro returns to house arrest after shoulder surgery
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BRASILIA, May 4 - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Monday after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder on Friday, his doctor Brasil Caiado told reporters in Brasilia.
The procedure was intended to treat a chronic problem that had been causing persistent pain and limited his mobility.
Bolsonaro's wife confirmed in a post on social media he has returned home. He has been under humanitarian house arrest since late March, after the Supreme Court judge authorized an initial 90-day period on medical grounds.
Bolsonaro, 71, has been serving a 27-year prison sentence since November for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. REUTERS