Brazil's Bolsonaro holds 'positive' meeting with Lula team

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met on Thursday with advisers to incoming successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who described the visit as “positive”.

There had been fears the far-right incumbent would try to fight his election defeat.

Vice president-elect Geraldo Alckmin, who is heading Lula’s transition team, said the meeting came at the end of a trip to the presidential palace where he and advisers met Bolsonaro’s Cabinet chief, Ciro Nogueira, to begin preparing the handover of power on Jan 1.

“It was positive. The president invited us into his offices as we were leaving, and reiterated what Ciro Nogueira had said: the federal government’s readiness to give us all information and assistance needed for a smooth transition in the public interest,” Alckmin told journalists.

Brazil has been on edge since veteran leftist Lula’s narrow win on Sunday over Bolsonaro.

The far-right president had remained silent for nearly two days as angry supporters blocked highways across the country, calling for a military intervention to keep him in power.

However, with the blockades losing strength, the wheels of the power transfer appear to be turning.

Earlier, Alckmin told a news conference he had held a “very fruitful” meeting with Nogueira and other administration officials along with the head of Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffmann, and the transition team’s technical coordinator, Aloizio Mercadante.

“The transition has begun... As Lula said in his victory speech, our task is to unite Brazil. So here we go,” Alckmin said.

Alckmin, a business-friendly centre-right veteran tasked with building bridges with Lula’s adversaries, said the president-elect was getting some “well-deserved rest”.

They will begin announcing the full membership of the transition team from Monday, he said.

Alckmin is seeking ways to make key Lula campaign promises fit within a tight 2023 federal budget.

Conservatives scored big election wins in Congress.

This means Lula faces an uphill battle to get legislation passed and tackle problems such as a weak economy, hunger crisis and surging destruction in the Amazon rainforest.