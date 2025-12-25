Straitstimes.com header logo

Brazil’s Bolsonaro endorses son for presidency before more surgery

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, attends an interview with Reuters in Brasilia, Brazil December 19, 2025. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, attends an interview with Reuters in Brasilia, Brazil on Dec 19.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

SAO PAULO – Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro endorsed his son’s 2026 presidential campaign on Dec 25 while out of jail for more surgery that has dogged him since a stabbing seven years ago.  

Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, 44, has said he wants to consolidate his father’s conservative legacy at the Oct 4 vote where he will try to unseat leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“With the commitment of not allowing the popular will to be silenced, I make the decision to nominate Flavio Bolsonaro as a pre-candidate for the presidency in 2026,” Jair Bolsonaro said in a letter read out by his son Flavio in front of a hospital in the city of Brasilia where his father was being treated. 

He was undergoing scheduled treatment for a hernia, his wife Michelle Bolsonaro said on social media. 

Jair Bolsonaro, 70, has a history of hospitalisations and surgeries related to a stabbing he suffered while campaigning in 2018, including a 12-hour procedure for recurring intestinal issues in April 2025.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorised Bolsonaro to leave prison, where he is serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup, for the surgery. 

But police were ordered to stay outside his room where computers and mobile phones were prohibited.

Deemed a flight risk following his conviction, the ex-president was detained in late November and began serving his 27-year sentence three days later. 

News of the younger Bolsonaro’s presidential candidacy this month rattled financial markets. Investors had bet the ex-president would back a more seasoned candidate such as Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas, his former infrastructure minister. REUTERS

More on this topic
Havaianas flip-flops are Brazil’s favourite – now, the right is boycotting them
Brazil’s imprisoned Bolsonaro hospitalised ahead of surgery
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.