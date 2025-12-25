Brazil’s Bolsonaro endorses son for presidency before more surgery
SAO PAULO – Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro endorsed his son’s 2026 presidential campaign on Dec 25 while out of jail for more surgery that has dogged him since a stabbing seven years ago.
Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, 44, has said he wants to consolidate his father’s conservative legacy at the Oct 4 vote where he will try to unseat leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
“With the commitment of not allowing the popular will to be silenced, I make the decision to nominate Flavio Bolsonaro as a pre-candidate for the presidency in 2026,” Jair Bolsonaro said in a letter read out by his son Flavio in front of a hospital in the city of Brasilia where his father was being treated.
He was undergoing scheduled treatment for a hernia, his wife Michelle Bolsonaro said on social media.
Jair Bolsonaro, 70, has a history of hospitalisations and surgeries related to a stabbing he suffered while campaigning in 2018, including a 12-hour procedure for recurring intestinal issues in April 2025.
Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorised Bolsonaro to leave prison, where he is serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup, for the surgery.
But police were ordered to stay outside his room where computers and mobile phones were prohibited.
Deemed a flight risk following his conviction, the ex-president was detained in late November and began serving his 27-year sentence three days later.
News of the younger Bolsonaro’s presidential candidacy this month rattled financial markets. Investors had bet the ex-president would back a more seasoned candidate such as Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas, his former infrastructure minister. REUTERS