Brazil's Bolsonaro discharged from ICU, local media says

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Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures accompanied by his son Jair Renan Bolsonaro after he arrived to his house from the hospital where he went to undergo a skin surgery procedure, authorized by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, after being convicted by a Supreme Court majority of plotting a coup to remain in power after losing the 2022 election, in Brasilia, Brazil, September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Diego Herculano/File Photo

SAO PAULO, March 23 - Brazil's hospitalized former President Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from the intensive care unit, local media reported on Monday, citing his doctor.

Bolsonaro, 71, had been in intensive care in a Brasilia hospital since March 13 due to bronchopneumonia, a lung infection that spreads from the airways into the lungs, posing problems such as breathing difficulties.

The ex-president has been transferred to a standard room in the hospital, said local news outlets, including G1 and CNN Brasil, citing one of his doctors, Brasil Caiado.

There was no estimate for when Bolsonaro could be discharged from the hospital, according to the reports.

Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 presidential election to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. REUTERS