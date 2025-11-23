Brazil’s Bolsonaro detained for trying to break ankle bracelet and flee

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was detained after reportedly trying to break his ankle bracelet and escape house arrest.

BRASILIA - Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro was taken from house arrest into detention on Nov 22 after the Supreme Court accused him of trying to break his ankle bracelet and plot an escape.

The far-right firebrand was sentenced to 27 years in prison over a scheme to stop leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office after the 2022 elections – a ruling he is still appealing.

Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes said Bolsonaro’s detention was a preventive measure as final appeals play out, as he is a “high flight risk.”

In a video made public by the court, Bolsonaro admitted that he had used a soldering iron on the monitoring bracelet out of “curiosity”. The video showed the device badly damaged and burned, but still on his ankle.

Bolsonaro, who governed Brazil from 2019 to 2022, was placed under house arrest in August and has been confined to an upscale condominium in the capital Brasilia.

In his ruling, Judge Moraes said that a planned vigil outside the condominium called by the former leader’s eldest son Flavio Bolsonaro on Nov 22 could cause turmoil that would “create an environment conducive to his escape.”

Flavio had urged Bolsonaro supporters to “fight for your country.”

The judge said there had been an “attempt to break” Bolsonaro’s ankle bracelet early on Nov 22 as part of a plan to “ensure the success of his escape, facilitated by the confusion caused by the demonstration called by his son”.

The judge gave Bolsonaro’s attorneys 24 hours to explain the incident.

“I don’t know what’s going on inside the Federal Police now. If something happens to my father, Alexandre de Moraes, if my father dies in there, it’s your fault,” Flavio said in a live video broadcast.

He told reporters ahead of the vigil that his father could have burned the ankle monitor as a “act of desperation” or out of “shame” for having to wear it in front of visiting relatives.

Judge Moraes also highlighted the proximity of Bolsonaro’s home to the US embassy, raising the risk of him seeking political asylum.

Bolsonaro is an ally of US President Donald Trump, who said his trial was a “witch hunt” and imposed punitive tariffs and sanctions against Brazil.

Mr Trump said on Nov 22 of Bolsonaro’s latest situation: “That’s too bad.”

Celebrations and anger

Bolsonaro has been taken to a federal police complex in Brasilia where prisoners undergo medical examinations before being sent to jail, according to a source close to the case.

Another source sent a video to AFP showing the small room where Bolsonaro will be held for now, with a television, air conditioning and a mini-fridge.

That same source said Bolsonaro’s ankle monitor had been sent for “forensic examination.”

A group of women gathered outside the police headquarters and uncorked a bottle of sparkling wine to celebrate Bolsonaro’s imprisonment.

Ms Ana Denise Sousa, 47, a high school philosophy teacher, told AFP she was overjoyed.

“The biggest scoundrel, the worst guy... who screwed everyone over, who (attempted) a coup, who never felt pity for anyone – and now he’s going to pay.”

Meanwhile, supporters arrived draped in Brazil’s green and yellow flag.

“This is all political persecution,” said Mr Alessandro Goncalves de Almeida, a 53-year-old rideshare driver.

Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas said Bolsonaro’s detention “violates the principle of human dignity” and vowed to fight to rectify the “injustice”.

Supporters and critics of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro gathered outside the police headquarters where he was being held on Nov 22. PHOTO: EPA

Bolsonaro’s legal woes have left Brazil’s large conservative electorate without a champion heading into 2026 presidential elections, in which Lula, 80, has said he will seek a fourth term.

Bolsonaro’s defence team said they would appeal the detention which “could put his life at risk” due to his alleged frail health.

Time running out

Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain, is adored by many for his conservative values and gloves-off style.

Critics point to his vitriolic comments about gays and women and defence of Brazil’s dictatorship years.

During his presidency he was praised for his handling of the economy, but slammed for overseeing record Amazon deforestation and dismissing Covid-19 as a “little flu”.

The lawyer for former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, Mr Paulo Amador da Cunha Bueno, speaking on the phone at the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia on Nov 22. PHOTO: EPA

Bolsonaro was convicted in September of leading a criminal organisation that conspired to ensure his “authoritarian hold on power.”

The plot involved a plan to assassinate Mr Lula, his vice-president Geraldo Alckmin, and Judge Moraes.

An appeal of his sentence was rejected last week.

On Nov 21, Bolsonaro’s lawyers said they would file further appeals before a Nov 24 deadline.

However, they requested he be allowed to serve his sentence under house arrest due to ill health. Judge Moraes rejected this petition Nov 22 due to the change in events.

Bolsonaro, 70, suffers ongoing consequences of a stab wound to the abdomen received during a knife attack on the campaign trail in 2018 and has required several follow up surgeries.

He has also suffered persistent bouts of violent hiccups which cause fainting, according to his doctors. AFP