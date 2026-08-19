Brazil's Bolsonaro campaign adds Sachsida, market figures to policy team

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Brazil's new Mines and Energy Minister Adolfo Sachsida speaks during a news statement at the headquarters of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, in Brasilia, Brazil May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Aug 18 - Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro on Tuesday unveiled new additions to his presidential campaign team, including former Mines and Energy Minister Adolfo Sachsida, who will help strengthen the campaign's economic platform.

Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, is the leading candidate on the right for October's election. Opinion polls show leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holding the lead, although surveys point to a narrow runoff race against the senator.

In a statement, the senator's campaign said Sachsida would join the economic policy team, working under Daniella Marques, the former chief executive of state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal and a former close aide to then-Economy Minister Paulo Guedes during Jair Bolsonaro's administration.

While Marques has accompanied Bolsonaro at several campaign events and media interviews, the senator has yet to identify a finance minister candidate should he win the election.

The candidate's platform calls for overhauling Brazil's fiscal framework with rules aimed at stabilizing and reducing public debt, as well as measures including limits on subsidized credit and a gradual reduction in the cost of hiring formal workers, though it does not specify how those goals would be achieved.

The campaign also announced on Tuesday the addition of other market-linked figures, including economist Adriano Pires and lawyer Alexandre Chequer, who will advise on energy and infrastructure policy.

To help develop proposals focused on women, the campaign said Carolina Ragazzi, a former vice president at Goldman Sachs in Brazil, and social activist Lyvia Montezano will also join the team. REUTERS