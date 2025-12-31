Brazil's Bolsonaro again undergoes procedure to treat hiccups

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro leaves the hospital after abdominal surgery, in Brasilia, Brazil May 4, 2025. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Dec 30 - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was undergoing an unscheduled procedure on Tuesday to treat persistent hiccups, his wife said on social media.

Bolsonaro, 70, had already undergone two surgical procedures at a Brasilia hospital for the same reason since Saturday, as well as hernia surgery.

Michelle Bolsonaro said in an early afternoon Instagram post that doctors opted for the procedure after the right-wing leader had persistent hiccups since around 10 a.m. local time (1300 GMT).

Bolsonaro, who in November began serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup after his 2022 election defeat, left prison last Wednesday for hernia surgery, authorized by a Supreme Court justice.

His doctors then decided on additional procedures to treat his hiccups. Bolsonaro, who was stabbed in the abdomen during a 2018 campaign event, has a history of hospitalizations and surgeries related to the attack. REUTERS