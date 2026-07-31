Brazilian Supreme Court justice authorizes investigation into president's son

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Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures, as he attends a joint press statement with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (not pictured) at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, July 30 - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Andre Mendonca has authorized federal police to investigate Fabio Luis Lula da Silva, son of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, over suspicions he improperly helped a lobbyist in dealings with the health ministry, two sources with direct knowledge of the decision told Reuters.

Last week, federal police sought permission to open an investigation into Fabio Luis, known as "Lulinha," for alleged influence peddling and corruption on behalf of Antonio Carlos Camilo Antunes, in dealing with the ministry.

One line of inquiry is investigating if Lulinha helped provide Antunes' businesses with access to health ministry officials in connection with a government deal involving a cannabidiol-based medication, one of the sources said.

Lawyers for Fabio Luis did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Antunes' legal representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

The investigation into Fabio Luis has not yet been formally opened, a federal police source said.

Mendonca also granted federal police permission to launch another investigation into Lulinha earlier this year over allegations he received improper payments linked to a scheme involving irregular deductions from pensions administered by Brazil's National Social Security Institute (INSS), which also involved Antunes.

Asked about his son in a February interview with news outlet UOL, Lula said he had confronted Fabio Luis about the INSS case.

"If you've done something wrong, you'll pay the price for it. If you haven't, defend yourself," Lula told UOL. REUTERS