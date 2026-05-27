Brazilian senator Bolsonaro touts Trump meeting at White House

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Flavio Bolsonaro speaks with members of the press after a meeting, following a scandal over messages tied to his request for funding for a biopic about former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, from disgraced banker Daniel Vorcaro, who was arrested in March on suspicion of leading a multibillion-dollar fraud scheme, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Mateus Bonomi

SAO PAULO, May 26 - Brazilian senator Flavio Bolsonaro, a hopeful in Brazil's 2026 presidential election, confirmed on social media that he met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

The senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, posted on social media a photo with Trump at the Oval Office. Bolsonaro had said earlier in the day that he would have a high-profile meeting at the White House, without providing details.

He did not comment further about the meeting with Trump.

The visit comes as the senator's campaign weathers a political crisis that has eroded his competitiveness in recent polling against the leftist incumbent, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, ahead of October elections.

The senator acknowledged that he had requested money to finance a film about his father from a Brazilian banker who was jailed on fraud charges.

Bolsonaro has said that the negotiations for the film financing involved a private investment contract with no favors or impropriety involved. The senator had previously denied any contact with the banker.

Jair Bolsonaro was convicted of attempting to overturn Brazil's democratic order after losing his bid for reelection in 2022. REUTERS