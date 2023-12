BRASILIA - The Brazilian presidency of the G20 group will strive to boost financial flows to countries in greatest need of resources for environmental protection, Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday

Addressing a G20 event in Brasilia, Haddad emphasized the need to review the functioning of existing climate funds and facilitate flows to the so-called Global South.

At the same time, he underscored Brazil's "particular concern" with strengthening multilateral banks. REUTERS