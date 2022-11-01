Brazil truckers block roads as Bolsonaro continues to maintain silence

SAO PAULO – Protests by backers of Jair Bolsonaro, led by truck drivers, have spread across the country as the Brazilian president remains silent over his loss in Sunday’s election, so far refusing to concede defeat to his foe Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Supporters of the firebrand president, unhappy with the election result, blocked roads across 23 states and the capital and restricted access to Sao Paulo international airport late Monday evening, forcing the cancellation of some flights. Over 300 federal highways were partially or fully blocked at one point, according to the police.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who also oversaw the electoral court for the election process, ordered the federal highway police to clear the protests, warning of fines reaching US$19,306 per hour per vehicle and that the agency’s director could be sidelined if he didn’t comply.

As of Tuesday morning, some 289 protests continued to block the free circulation of traffic, down from a maximum of 342, O Estado de S. Paulo reported.

While Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos airport showed flights were departing normally from its multiple terminals, a message posted to its Twitter account said that access was still partially obstructed due to protests.

Mr Bolsonaro has refused to make any public comments after the electoral court said he lost Brazil’s runoff to Mr Lula on Sunday by less than 2 percentage points, the narrowest margin for a presidential election in the country’s modern history.

Newspaper Valor Economico reported that the president may acknowledge the result of the election in a written message on Tuesday as angst grows in Brasilia about the president’s next steps.

Truck drivers are one of the main bases of Mr Bolsonaro’s support and yield significant political power in a country as geographically vast as Brazil.

While grassroots groups don’t accept the president’s electoral loss, their protest was disavowed by the federation of truckers, which gather the main transportation companies in the South American nation.

Back in 2018, a trucker strike that lasted for about 10 days demanding lower diesel prices and other concessions caused major economic harm to the country.

The president on Monday met with his Chief of Staff Ciro Nogueira and some other ministers and advisers as well as his oldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Flavio Bolsonaro thanked his father’s supporters and said they wouldn’t give up on Brazil, without specifically referring to the outcome.

While the president’s decision to not immediately recognize the result isn’t a complete surprise given his long history of attacks against Brazil’s electoral system, it’s hardly a sign that the institutional framework of the country is about to be derailed.