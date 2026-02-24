Brazil to revoke waterway decree after Indigenous protesters occupied Cargill port

SANTAREM/BRASILIA, Feb 23 - Brazil has decided to revoke a decree that would have expanded Amazonian waterways in a federal privatization program, a government official said on Monday, a move that follows the occupation of a Cargill port facility on the Tapajos river by Indigenous protesters.

The protesters have said the August decree would open up Amazonian rivers like the Tapajos to dredging, which could impact water quality and the fishing they rely on to survive. Grains such as soy and corn are moved along the rivers before reaching export markets.

Over the weekend, operations at Cargill's Santarem river port terminal in Brazil's Para state were suspended after Indigenous protesters occupied the facility. Before occupying the port terminal, the Indigenous groups had been protesting at the facility’s entrance for weeks.

"Indigenous people have been demonstrating for more than 30 days, questioning the decree and pointing out the effects it could have on their communities," said Guilherme Boulos, the head of the secretariat of Brazil's presidency, as he announced the revocation of the decree.

Protesters at Cargill's Santarem terminal celebrated the announcement, according to a Reuters witness. However, a local leader said the publication of the revocation in the official government gazette would be a condition for them to leave the terminal.

Cargill did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS