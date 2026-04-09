Brazil to release $1.37 billion from severance fund for 10 million workers, O Globo reports

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200 reais note are seen after Brazil's Central Bank issues the new note in Brasilia, Brazil September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO, April 9 - Brazil's government will release 7 billion reais ($1.37 billion) from the workers' severance fund FTGS to benefit around 10 million workers, news outlet O Globo reported on Thursday citing an interview with Labor Minister Luiz Marinho.

The measure is part of a package being prepared by the economic team to reduce household debt, according to the report.

Employees can draw from the FGTS severance fund in certain circumstances, such as buying a home, loss of employment or serious health problems.

Marinho told o Globo the plan is to renegotiate and restructure the debts, allowing financial institutions to help sharply cut monthly payments and manage the process.

"The FGTS is being viewed as a minor component of the overall package of measures under discussion," he said.

The Labor Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comments from Reuters. REUTERS