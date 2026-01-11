Brazil to hand back Argentine diplomatic representation in Venezuela

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 - Brazil will return to Argentina the responsibility for its diplomatic representation and custody of its embassy in Venezuela, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry confirmed late on Saturday.

Since 2024, Brazil had overseen Argentina’s embassy and consular representation in Caracas after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expelled Argentine diplomats.

Itamaraty said that both governments have now been notified of the decision officially. Brazil has not issued a formal statement or provided additional details.

The Argentine embassy in Brazil did not respond immediately to a request for comment. REUTERS