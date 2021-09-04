Brazil suspends China beef exports after confirming two mad cow disease cases

Cows are herded into a cow pen on a farm in the US.PHOTO: AFP
SAO PAULO (REUTERS) - Brazil has suspended beef exports to China after confirming two cases of "atypical" mad cow disease in two separate domestic meat plants, the agriculture ministry said in a statement on Saturday (Sept 4).

The suspension, which is part of an animal health pact agreed between China and Brazil and is designed to allow Beijing time to take stock of the problem, begins immediately, the ministry said.

