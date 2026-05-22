Brazil Senator Bolsonaro seeks White House meeting amid campaign crisis, sources say

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Flavio Bolsonaro speaks with members of the press after a meeting, following a scandal over messages tied to his request for funding for a biopic about former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, from disgraced banker Daniel Vorcaro, who was arrested in March on suspicion of leading a multibillion-dollar fraud scheme, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Mateus Bonomi/File Photo

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 21 - Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro is seeking a meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington, two people familiar with the matter said, as the presidential hopeful looks to turn the page on news of his ties to a scandal-hit banker.

One source said Bolsonaro is expected to fly to the U.S. on Monday ahead of a meeting with Trump at the White House next week. A second source confirmed a White House invitation but could not specify the timing of the encounter.

A spokesperson for the right-wing senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Plans for the visit to Washington come as the senator's campaign weathers a crisis that has eroded his competitiveness in recent polling against the leftist incumbent, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, ahead of October elections.

Bolsonaro was entangled this month in a scandal around a record-breaking bank fraud investigation after he confirmed reports that he lined up millions of dollars in funding for a film about his father from Daniel Vorcaro, a banker now jailed over accusations of bribing officials and defrauding investors.

Bolsonaro has said that their negotiations involved a private investment contract with no favors or impropriety involved. The senator had previously denied any contact with the banker.

This week, the senator traveled to Sao Paulo for meetings to shore up support among business leaders, who have grown increasingly worried about his chances of beating Lula.

He also met with senior members of his campaign team and replaced his head of communications. REUTERS