Brazil seizes suspected massive cocaine haul hidden in timber cargo

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SAO PAULO, June 21 - Brazil seized what appeared to be a major cocaine shipment concealed in timber cargo, which authorities said was likely the country's biggest-ever haul of smuggled cocaine, following a joint operation with U.S. and Bolivian officials.

Brazil's Federal Revenue Service said police were conducting a forensic examination of the cargo after finding evidence that smugglers were hiding narcotics within the wood itself.

Acting on shared intelligence, authorities stepped up border inspections on June 19 and detained eight trucks carrying about 260 metric tons of timber on Sunday, the revenue service said in a statement.

Based on previous cases involving the same method, illicit substances could account for 10% to 20% of the cargo's weight, the revenue service said. It added that, if confirmed by the Federal Police analysis, the haul could total 20 to 50 metric tons of cocaine. REUTERS