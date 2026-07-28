Brazil seeks WTO consultation over US tariffs

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Brazil said it considers the US tariffs “unjustified and incompatible” with international trade rules.

SAO PAULO – Brazil filed a request on July 27 seeking a World Trade Organization (WTO) consultation over tariffs imposed on several products by the US, the Foreign Ministry said.

US President Donald Trump’s government imposed two rounds of tariffs on Brazil in July , which left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a candidate for re-election, has denounced as election interference.

“Brazil submitted, on July 27, a request for consultations with the United States within the framework of the WTO dispute settlement system,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Brazil considers the US measures “unjustified and incompatible” with international trade rules.

In July , the US put in place new tariffs on several Brazilian products, charging 25 per cent for alleged unfair trade practices and 12.5 per cent for alleged use of forced labour.

A request for consultation with another country is a preliminary step in opening a panel on the case in the WTO framework.

Brazil took the same step in 2025 after Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs in retaliation for the coup-related trial that sent former president Jair Bolsonaro to prison.

Now Bolsonaro’s son, right-wing candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, is running against Lula in the October election.

That first round of tariffs was largely reversed later on.

Lula has accused Flavio Bolsonaro, a staunch ally of Trump, of encouraging US tariff pressure to gain an advantage at the ballot box – which Bolsonaro denies.

Brazil denied visas to two US officials who sought to meet Brazilian election authorities ahead of the tense presidential vote, a diplomatic source told AFP on July 25 . AFP