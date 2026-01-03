Brazil says US crossed ‘unacceptable line’ over military strike on Venezuela

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for a "vigorous" response from UN regarding the US military attack on Venezuela.

SAO PAULO – Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Jan 3 condemned the US military attack on neighbour Venezuela and the capture of his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, saying it crossed “an unacceptable line”.

“These acts represent a grave affront to Venezuela’s sovereignty and yet another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community,” Mr Lula said in a post on X.

Mr Lula also called for a “vigorous” response from the United Nations, adding that Brazil remains open to promoting dialogue and cooperation.

Earlier on Jan 3, the US attacked Venezuela and deposed Mr Maduro, US President Donald Trump said, in Washington’s most direct intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama.

Mr Lula had previously said that an armed intervention in Venezuela would be a “humanitarian catastrophe”, and has repeatedly offered for Brazil to mediate disputes between the countries.

Brazilian officials were holding an emergency Cabinet meeting on Jan 3 to discuss the situation in Venezuela, the country’s foreign and defence ministries told Reuters.

The head of Brazil’s Federal Police also said Venezuela had closed its border with the country, one of the main crossing points for Venezuelan refugees in the region and where Brazil has run operations to assist them since 2018.

There were no official reports of a higher influx of refugees at the border ahead of its closing due to the military escalation in Venezuela. REUTERS