Straitstimes.com header logo

Brazil says US crossed ‘unacceptable line’ over military strike on Venezuela

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a press conference at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for a "vigorous" response from UN regarding the US military attack on Venezuela.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

SAO PAULO – Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Jan 3 condemned the

US military attack on neighbour Venezuela

and the capture of his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, saying it crossed “an unacceptable line”.

“These acts represent a grave affront to Venezuela’s sovereignty and yet another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community,” Mr Lula said in a post on X.

Mr Lula also called for a “vigorous” response from the United Nations, adding that Brazil remains open to promoting dialogue and cooperation.

Earlier on Jan 3, the US attacked Venezuela and deposed Mr Maduro, US President Donald Trump said, in Washington’s most direct intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama.

Mr Lula had previously said that an armed intervention in Venezuela would be a “humanitarian catastrophe”, and has repeatedly offered for Brazil to mediate disputes between the countries.

Brazilian officials were holding an emergency Cabinet meeting on Jan 3 to discuss the situation in Venezuela, the country’s foreign and defence ministries told Reuters.

The head of Brazil’s Federal Police also said Venezuela had closed its border with the country, one of the main crossing points for Venezuelan refugees in the region and where Brazil has run operations to assist them since 2018.

There were no official reports of a higher influx of refugees at the border ahead of its closing due to the military escalation in Venezuela. REUTERS

More on this topic
US captured Venezuela’s Maduro after strike, Trump says
Global leaders denounce US attack on Venezuela
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.